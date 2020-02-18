Every US state is intertwined with China — here’s the economic risk from the coronavirus outbreak for each

caption A man wearing a mask walks by portraits of Chinese President Xi Jinping and late Chinese chairman Mao Zedong as the country is hit by an outbreak of the novel coronavirus, on a street in Shanghai. source Reuters

The deadly coronavirus outbreak has begun to have an impact on China’s economy.

Trade with China is a major part of several US states’ economies.

Using data from the US Census Bureau, we looked at which states could be most affected by a slowdown in trade with China as a result of the coronavirus.

The deadly coronavirus outbreak originating in a wet market in Wuhan, China has reached a death toll of 1,875 with over 73,000 people infected.

Part of China’s response to the outbreak has been to quarantine Wuhan and several other cities. These city-wide lockdowns along with shuttered factories and stores have begun to have an impact on China’s economy.

Several industries, including luxury fashion and liquor, could be hit hard by supply chain disruptions and reduced demand in China. Apple has warned that its revenues for the current quarter are likely to be lower than initially expected as the consumer electronics giant faces both slowdowns in iPhone manufacturing and shuttered Apple stores across China.

The American and Chinese economies are tightly intertwined. Many industries rely on imports from supply chains with a large footprint in China, and an economy with over a billion people and a growing middle class represents one of the biggest markets for American exports.

Different parts of the US could be affected to a greater or lesser extent by a broad slowdown in trade with China as a result of the ongoing outbreak. The US Census Bureau tracks annual figures for international trade in goods for each state.

We made the following maps illustrating each state’s import and export trade with China as of 2018, the most recent year for which data is available, to show just how much each state could be impacted by a slowdown.

This map shows the biggest import trade partner for each state in 2018. Fully 24 states and the District of Columbia imported more goods from China than from any other country.

Several states import billions of dollars of goods from China each year. Major disruptions to the Chinese economy could affect supply chains across the US.

A general slowdown in China could affect exports to that country as well. Four states — Oregon, Washington, South Carolina, and Alaska — exported more goods to China than to any other nation in 2018.

Even though imports from China were greater than exports to China in most states, 26 states had over $1 billion in goods exports to China in 2018.