China’s unprecedented quarantine of 11 million people in Wuhan is 2 weeks old. Here’s what it’s like in the isolated city.

caption A composite image showing worker setting up beds at a stadium to convert it into a makeshift hospital, a man disinfecting a woman arriving at a hotel for isolated people, and a still from a social media video of a woman going outside in an inflatable costume, all in Wuhan, China. source China Daily via REUTERS/ Feature China/Barcroft Media/Getty Images/Twitter/Manya Koetse/Weibo/Business Insider

The 11 million residents of Wuhan, China, have been under lockdown for two weeks thanks to the deadly coronavirus.

The residents are worried about food running out, getting the virus from other people in the city, and how to stay entertained as they largely choose to stay in their homes.

The city is shipping in food and building hospitals in just days, while residents are making memes as they wait for things to return to normal.

This is what life in the city is like under quarantine, where China is enforcing increasingly stricter measures.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

The Chinese city of Wuhan has been under a lockdown for two weeks after it was identified as the epicenter of a deadly coronavirus that has killed more than 630 people around the world.

Photos show how the typically bustling city of 11 million people appears to be a ghost town, and people are shouting support from their balconies and running in their apartments as they wait for word on when the spread of the virus might slow, or their quarantine be lifted.

People are allowed outside, but many are choosing to stay indoors. Those who go outside are faced with screenings and everything being disinfected.

A teenager with cerebral palsy has died after his dad was quarantined, while thousands of pets are at risk of starvation in empty homes.

China is bringing in new and stricter measures, and is now ordering all the city’s residents to report their temperatures every day, while public venues have been transformed into makeshift medical centers and the city has built new hospitals in just days.

Here’s what the city is like:

The city of Wuhan, China, was placed under a lockdown on January 23, leaving around 11 million people quarantined in the epicenter of the virus.

caption A row of Chinese soldiers block the entrance to the central Hankou Station in Wuhan, China, after the government put the city in lockdown. source The Paper/Twitter

China cut off transport links inside and outside the city to try and stop the virus, and ordered places like cinemas and cafes to close.

The World Health Organization called cutting off a city as large as Wuhan “unprecedented in public health history,” and said it isn’t sure if the strategy will work.

China later extended the measures to other cities, covering around 60 million people, creating what is thought to be the largest quarantine in human history.

People immediately started to stockpile food and fuel worried that supplies would run out with the city cut off.

caption Wuhan residents wearing masks buy groceries on January 23. source Getty Images

Authorities urged people not to stockpile as some stores ran out of meat, vegetables and instant noodles.

But fleets of trucks have been bringing food to the city under orders from the government, which has vowed not to let prices increase. Drivers’ temperatures are checked and their trucks are sprayed with disinfectant.

caption Trucks lined up to bring food into Wuhan in January. source Twitter/Chinese Embassy in Uganda

Some are unsure if they will be paid, but said they volunteered to help the city anyway.

Driver Ma Chenglong said he volunteered straight away.

“When the country is in trouble, we common people have a duty,” The New York Times reported.

Here’s what a line of trucks looked like in January:

This video shows two key things about #nCoV2019 lockdown of #Wuhan :

– no vehicles are leaving the city (empty right lanes)

– huge congestion inbound, bringing supplies & food to the city.

China is the only nation on earth that can mobilize on this scale. https://t.co/S3yebY0yqJ — Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) January 24, 2020

And medical supplies are also constantly arriving into the city.

caption A medical materials warehouse in Wuhan on February 4, 2020. source Costfoto/Barcroft Media via Getty Images

But because of the travel restrictions, and fears over the virus that can spread from human to human, the streets are largely deserted. This drone footage shows what it’s like:

caption A man cross an empty highway road on February 3, 2020 in Wuhan. source Getty Images

Drone footage of the city this month shows eerie stillness across the city.

Satellite photos also reveal just how empty the streets are.

caption Two satellite images show the difference in traffic on the Yingwuzhou Yangtze River Bridge in Wuhan between January 12, before the quarantine, and on January 28. source Planet Labs Inc / Handout / Reuters

The photos, taken on the city’s eighth day of quarantine, show the city looking like a ghost town.

Some people are venturing outside, including to buy supplies. Decorations for Chinese New Year serve as a reminder for how the usually huge holiday is being celebrated much differently this year.

caption A woman wears a protective mask walk in street on February 3, 2020 in Wuhan. source Wuhan

For those that do go shopping, they’re met with in-store announcements about how to stop the virus spreading.

caption A composite image showing guards at Wuhan’s Hankou Railway Station on January 22 and a man wearing a mask buying groceries in the city on January 23. source Xiaolu Chu/Getty Images/Business Insider

Inside a supermarket in Wuhan, a pre-recorded message with more instructions on how to stop the spread of the coronavirus was playing on a loop. China really knows how to drill down on a message when it wants to. pic.twitter.com/2NiwKGNoNo — Amy Qin (@amyyqin) February 4, 2020

People have largely been staying in their homes. Video footage showed people yelling out of their apartments to support each other, including saying: “Wuhan come on!”

caption A screenshot from a video of Wuhan residents shouting support for each other. source Reddit/Mind_Singularity

The footage, shared on Reddit, shows dozens of residents shouting their support to the city.

You can watch it here:

And state media says that people are reporting running around their apartments — running in circles around beds or even running about 62 miles (100 kilometers) in their living room. People are even sharing their progress with each other on social media.

caption An aerial view of Wuhan, China on February 3. source Getty

Source: CNN.

This boredom has inevitably turned into joke and meme creation.

caption A still from a Weibo video of a Wuhan resident going outside in an inflatable Christmas tree costume. source Twitter/Manya Koetse/Weibo/What's on Weibo

Some people are poking fun at the lack of medical masks used to prevent the spread of the illness by doing things like wearing inflatable costumes outside.

Here's an example:

We've reached a point where people are starting to wear inflatable costumes on the streets to protect themselves against the #coronavirus. According to Chinese media, a medical expert said this is "unnecessary" and that washing hands and wearing face masks will do ???????????? pic.twitter.com/OvhOD76kum — Manya Koetse (@manyapan) February 6, 2020

But even as people have sought to find ways to stay connected, some are slipping through the cracks. A 17-year-old with cerebral palsy died after he was left alone for six days as his father was quarantined.

'Yan Cheng was found dead on Wednesday, a week after his father & brother were placed in quarantine. The teen's father had posted on Chinese social media platform Weibo appealing for help & explaining that his son had been left alone without food or water'https://t.co/NLBZVBEf0K — Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) February 3, 2020

The South China Morning Post reported that Yan Cheng was found dead on January 29.

His father had appealed for help on social media, writing: "I have two disabled sons. My older son Yan Cheng has cerebral palsy. He cannot move his body, he cannot speak or look after himself. He has already been at home by himself for six days, with nobody to bathe him or change his clothes and nothing to eat or drink."

Two local officials were fired, and an investigation into the death is underway.

People who are found to need treatment are now being forced into quarantine.

caption A worker sets up beds at the Hongshan Stadium to convert it into a makeshift hospital following an outbreak of the new coronavirus, in Wuhan, Hubei province, China February 4, 2020. source China Daily via REUTERS

China's Vice Premier Sun Chunlan visited Wuhan on Thursday, where she said that anyone who needed treatment should, if needed, be rounded up and forced into a quarantine, describing the country as being under "wartime conditions."

And as many as 50,000 pets have also been trapped, as their owners are quarantined or unable to return to the city. People are breaking into homes to save animals trapped in homes at the request of their owners, but volunteers are overwhelmed.

caption Medical staff set up beds as they prepare to accept patients displaying mild symptoms of novel coronavirus infection in Wuhan on February 5, 2020. source STR/AFP/Getty Images

As many pets are left alone when their owners can’t get home due to #coronavirus, a Wuhan NGO has helped more than 400 families feed pets for free. After getting the owners' authorization to open locks, volunteers film how they take care of the animals. https://t.co/yk8Gl56iXu pic.twitter.com/P7OeDGkwWs — The Paper 澎湃新闻 (@thepapercn) February 6, 2020

Source: Reuters

China is now is ordering the city's 11 million residents to report their body temperatures every day.

caption A man's temperature is checked. source Stringer/Getty Images

People find themselves facing screenings as they go about their daily lives.

These is not yet any definitive cure for the virus, but people in Wuhan are trying to get their hands on HIV medication after it was suggested as a potential cure.

caption An exhibition center converted into a hospital in Wuhan on February 5, 2020. source STR/AFP/Getty Images

Medics around the world are holding clinical trials to test if HIV medication could work as a treatment.

The streets and the inside of buildings are sprayed with disinfectant to try and stop the virus from spreading.

caption Cleaners wash a street in Wuhan with a high-pressure water gun on February 3, 2020. source Getty Images

China is using trucks to spray cities, including Wuhan.

Some people are also being kept isolated in hotels, where food is delivered to them.

caption Workers dispense meals to occupants in a hotel accommodating isolated people in Wuhan on February 3, 2020. source Feature China/Barcroft Media via Getty Images

People are disinfected before entering the hotels.

caption A man disinfects a woman arriving at a hotel accommodating isolated people in Wuhan on February 3, 2020. source Feature China/Barcroft Media via Getty Images

Many international brands have closed their stores in Wuhan, and some have also done so in other parts of China.

caption A cleaner wears a protective mask while walking down an empty street on February 3, 2020 in Wuhan. source Getty Images

Source: Reuters

The city has turned public spaces like sports centers and exhibition halls into makeshift hospitals.

caption Workers arrange beds in a 2,000-bed mobile hospital set up in an exhibition center in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province Tuesday, Feb. 04, 2020. source Feature China/Barcroft Media via Getty Images

The venues have thousands of beds, where they scan observe people who have mild symptoms and give emergency aid to people.

While other people are being brought for treatment in newly built hospitals that were constructed in just days.

source Getty

Some people are getting medical treatment outside or in their cars because they are scared of the number of sick people in hospitals.

source Getty

A photo tweeted by New York Times journalist Amy Qin shows patients sitting on the pavement outside a Wuhan hospital, getting IV drips outside or in their cars.

They reportedly said they didn't want to go inside the hospital because there were "too many sick people."

At one hospital, we stumbled upon a jarring scene: patients were sitting outside, 5 ft apart, getting IV drips on ledges and in their cars. Some were couples and even entire families. They didn’t want to be inside cuz they said there were too many sick ppl. pic.twitter.com/B5Yb6SQOi7 — Amy Qin (@amyyqin) February 4, 2020

Medical workers are regularly disinfected.