Wuhan virus: 7 confirmed cases in Singapore, here are 4 major updates you need to know

People wearing masks around the premises of National Centre for Infectious Diseases on Jan 28, 2020. The Straits Times

With no end in sight to the Wuhan virus outbreak, the Singapore Government announced a slew of new measures to combat its spread on Tuesday (Jan 28).

There are now 7 confirmed cases here.

Singapore is barring entry and transit for all new visitors with recent Hubei travel history within the last 14 days, or holders of Hubei-issued passports.

Those who flout quarantine orders may be fined up to S$10,000, jailed up to six months, or both. A S$100 daily allowance will be given to quarantined individuals.

The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) is rejecting all new work pass applications for foreign workers from the Chinese province of Hubei with immediate effect, until further notice.

NSmen who have travelled to China will have their IPPT rescheduled and ICT deferred.

Two new cases of Wuhan virus have been confirmed in Singapore, bringing the total number of infected people here to seven, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday (Jan 28).

MOH on Tuesday evening added that as of 12pm that day, 91 of the suspected Wuhan virus cases here have tested negative for the Wuhan coronavirus, and seven have tested positive. Test results for the remaining 72 cases are pending.

With three confirmed cases within the last 24 hours, the trend of infection among Chinese nationals from Wuhan’s Hubei province in Singapore is accelerating, in line with the sharp increase in global infection rates, said the ministry.

This presents a heightened risk to Singapore, although there is as yet no evidence that the virus has spread in the community.

With no end in sight to the outbreak, the Government announced a slew of new measures to combat its spread on Tuesday (Jan 28).

No entry to Singapore for travellers with Hubei passports

From noon on Wednesday (Jan 29), there will be no entry or transit through Singapore for all new visitors with recent Hubei travel history within the last 14 days, or holders of China passports issued in Hubei.

With immediate effect, those with China passports issued in Hubei will have a suspension of issuance of all forms of new visas, previously issued short-term visit passes and multiple-visit visas, and visa-free transit facility.

In addition, there are about 2,000 recent travellers from Hubei who are in Singapore, and those assessed to be of higher risk and with a recent travel history to Hubei will be quarantined.

Returning residents and long-term pass holders with travel history to Hubei or with China passports issued in Hubei will also be quarantined on their return.

People with close contact with vulnerable populations will have 14 days compulsory leave of absence when they return to Singapore, particularly those working in pre-schools, healthcare and the eldercare sectors.

Severe penalties for people who flout quarantine orders, S$100 allowance for quarantined individuals

Anyone flouting the quarantine for the first time may be fined up to $10,000, jailed up to six months, or both. The penalty is higher for subsequent breaches. The $100 quarantine allowance is not given to tourists who are quarantined. The Straits Times

The ministry has identified 160 close contacts from the seven confirmed cases. Of these, 130 are still in Singapore, with 116 contacted and being quarantined or isolated, and efforts being made to contact the remaining 14 close contacts.

Many more people are expected to be quarantined in efforts to prevent the spread of the Wuhan virus here, as the definition of those who pose a risk has been widened.

Quarantine is far more stringent than leave of absence as it comes under the Infectious Diseases Act. Anyone flouting the quarantine for the first time may be fined up to S$10,000, jailed up to six months, or both. The penalty is higher for subsequent breaches.

To make it less onerous for them, residents here will be given the option of home quarantine if they have the facilities for it. This includes having a room and toilet facilities not shared with anyone else.

Those in home quarantine cannot physically interact with others living in the same premises or leave home. Spot checks – both by phone and in person – will be carried out to ensure that they abide by the restrictions.

Those who do not have such facilities at home may opt for government quarantine facilities. The authorities said they would assist quarantined people who live alone and need to get groceries, for example.

The Government will also provide some financial help by giving self-employed people S$100 for each day they are quarantined. The money goes to their employers if they are salaried, as the quarantine period will not come from their annual leave.

Should those placed under quarantine exhibit symptoms associated with the virus, they will need to be taken to a hospital and treated as suspect cases. The Ministry of Health said the Government is footing the hospital bills for all suspected and confirmed cases since their illness is caused by an emerging disease.

All new work pass applications for foreign workers from Hubei rejected

A staff member screens the body temperatures of arriving passengers at Changi Airport in Singapore on Jan 22, 2020. Changi Airport

The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) will reject all new work pass applications for foreign workers from the Chinese province of Hubei with immediate effect, until further notice.

MOM said that it has rejected more than 30 new work pass applications as of Tuesday. The renewal applications for existing work pass workers from Hubei will not be affected by the move.

The ministry said it expects employers to be responsible and ask these employees to defer their return until the Wuhan virus situation stabilises. While employees with valid work passes will still be allowed to enter Singapore, they will be quarantined at home or other suitable facilities when they return to Singapore.

IPPT rescheduled for NSmen who travelled to China

The moves are part of measures to improve the protection of servicemen in the Singapore Armed Forces and Home Team in the light of the Wuhan virus situation. The Straits Times

Operationally-ready national servicemen (NSmen) who have travelled to China will have in-camp training (ICT) they are due for deferred, the authorities said on Tuesday evening (Jan 28).

These NSmen will also have their Individual Physical Proficiency Test (IPPT) and Health Screening Programme appointments rescheduled, the Ministry of Defence (Mindef) and Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said in a joint statement.

Other measures Mindef and MHA announced on Tuesday include having SAF and Home Team pre-enlistees who have travelled to China take compulsory leave of up to 14 days if they are due for enlistment.

For personnel currently in service and who have travelled to China, precautionary measures based on the Ministry of Manpower’s guidelines will apply to those returning to work.

These include having them monitor their health closely for two weeks when they return to Singapore and seeking medical attention promptly if they feel unwell.

Read Also: