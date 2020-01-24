Jamie Anderson, most decorated women’s X Games athlete in history, on losing: ‘You gotta pick yourself up’

Snowboarder Jamie Anderson has amassed more Olympic and X Games medals than any other female athlete in history.

Aspen, Colorado — She’s already collected more Olympic and X Games medals than any woman athlete in history. But this year, Jamie Anderson had hoped to hit another milestone: tying Shaun White, considered the greatest snowboarder in the world, for his record in X Games medals.

But on Thursday night, at the start of the premier winter extreme sporting event in Aspen Colorado, Anderson came up short. During the Women’s Big Air Snowboarding competition, where participants complete as many snowboarding tricks as they can in 25 minutes, Anderson crashed twice, or as she put it, “tomahawked,” an insider term for when a snowboarder tumbles into an uncontrollable cartwheel down the mountain.

Anderson came in seventh place in that first event, which means she’ll have to wait another year before trying to match White’s record of 18 X Games medals.

While disappointed in her initial performance, Anderson hopes her young fans watching will realize that even the greatest athletes sometimes fail, and it’s how a person comes back from it that matters most.

“When you fall, you gotta get back up and get back on the horse,” Anderson told Insider on Saturday night after the Big Air competition. “It’s OK to have crashes and let downs, but it’s how you respond and continue to work hard and take care of yourself.”

Anderson, of South Lake Tahoe, California, is a beacon for how young children can chase and achieve their dreams, even when some pitfalls stand in their way.

One of eight children, Anderson picked up a snowboard at nine. Within a year, she was winning competitions and outperforming boys her age. Her gymnastic coach donated equipment to her family, and Anderson saved money to help pay for national snowboarding competitions, the two-time Olympian said in a new documentary about her life called, “Jamie Anderson: Unconditional.”

The 29-year-old often credits her mother, Lauren, for much of her success. Her approach to parenting was untraditional but always rooted in encouraging her daughter “follow your heart, and stay true to yourself,” Anderson told Insider.

The mom of eight homeschooled each of her children while running a lawn mowing business on the side, Today reported in 2014. Rather than pushing academics, Lauren urged her children to get outside and enjoy life.

“I wanted them to be like children, playing outside, running and jumping and not sitting inside at a desk,” Lauren Anderson told Today during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, where Anderson won gold in Slopestyle Snowboarding. “They got to be free, building their bodies, protecting their spirits and minds, and not being pushed or pressured.”

Anderson will have the chance to compete again on Saturday in Snowboard Slopestyle. Saturday is also “Women’s Day” at the X Games, during which the competition will honor and acknowledge female action sports athletes, and there will also be a viewing of the new documentary about Anderson.

As Anderson gears up to try her hand at medaling again, she hopes to motivate the young people watching and cheering her on in the same way her mother has for her.

“I want to inspire them to just do what they love, love themselves, and not worry about all the pressure of the outside world or bullying,” Anderson said.”Just stay true to themselves, have fun, and be kind.”