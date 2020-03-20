X0PA AI Announces Product Integration with Beamery

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 20 March 2020 – X0PA AI an AI HR Tech start-up headquartered in Singapore has announced its product integration with Beamery, the leading Talent Operating System. The two companies have concluded their product integration to deliver cutting-edge solutions that allow organizations to take an objective approach to talent acquisition.





This integration provides recruiters all the capabilities they require to source, screen, attract, engage and build a strong talent pipeline. Recruiters can now seamlessly navigate and sync jobs, and AI sourced and pre-screened candidates between X0PA and Beamery’s CRM.





Existing Beamery customers can now leverage on X0PA’s AI based matching & pre-screening capabilities in order to source new candidates as well as retarget existing talents across databases.





X0PA customers can take advantage of the candidate relationship management capabilities of Beamery in order to nurture target candidates and build an engaged talent pipeline for future opportunities.





“We’re happy to partner with X0PA and give shared customers a seamless solution for AI driven sourcing, candidate management and engagement” Said Sultan, President at Beamery

“Beamery further helps our clients manage relationship with candidates, keep them engaged, and drive a world class talent experience” Said Nina Alag Suri, CEO and founder of X0PA Ai





How does this work?

Watch the video here





X0PA has been recently identified as one of the four Leading Artificial Intelligence automation platforms 2019 by IDC.





X0PA AI has additional product integrations with Microsoft Dynamics and Ms Teams, Greenhouse, Idibu amongst others.





About Beamery:

Beamery’s Talent Operating System allows enterprises to attract, engage, and retain top talent, and manage the entire talent journey on one unified platform. Beamery’s mission is to create the future of work, by changing how companies connect with talent. Founded in 2013, Beamery has offices in London, Austin, and San Francisco.





About X0PA:

X0PA Ai is an intelligent SaaS platform that aims to achieve the highest level of objectivity in the hiring or any selection process and has solutions for enterprises, SME and cutting edge solutions for Higher Education Institutes. Some of X0PA’s customers include Ngee Ann Polytechnic, Republic Polytechnic, e2i (part of NTUC), WSG and many other corporates and institutes.





For more information on X0PA AI- www.x0pa.com or email info@x0pa.com



