This $12 million yacht looks like a spaceship and can cross the Atlantic twice on a single tank — see inside ‘Adastra’

caption Adastra. source Burgess Yachts

A sleek, lavish megayacht fit for a Bond villain, called “Adastra,” has hit the market for $12 million.

Thanks to its efficient shape and lightweight construction, the yacht can cross the Atlantic twice without refueling and boasts a total range of around 11,500 miles.

Adastra has a master bedroom, two guest cabins, and room for six crew members.

Some people can’t simply settle for a regular, run-of-the-mill superyacht like all the other millionaires and billionaires – they need something a bit flashier to set them apart from the crowd.

For those people, there are yachts like Adastra, a sleek, custom-built trimaran that’s currently on the market for a cool $12 million.

The extravagant vessel – which looks less like a yacht and more like something out of “Star Wars” – is built for exploration, according to Burgess Yachts, which has the boat listed for sale. Due to its streamlined shape and lightweight construction, Adastra can travel across the Atlantic twice over without needing to refuel. Plus, Adastra’s unique design means it can venture into shallow harbors and get up close to islands, unlike most traditional yachts.

But this multimillion-dollar yacht is built for pleasure, too – it sports multiple sunbathing areas, a diving platform, a lavish main room, three cabins for guests, and space for six crew members.

See inside Adastra:

caption Adastra. source Burgess Yachts

Commissioned in 2012 by shipping tycoon Anto Marden at a cost of at least $20 million, according to Robb Report, the trimaran yacht was built to cover vast distances and cross oceans.

caption Adastra. source Burgess Yachts

Source: Robb Report

Thanks to its efficient shape, lightweight construction, and 15,000-liter fuel capacity, Adastra boasts a range of 10,000 nautical miles, or roughly 11,500 miles.

caption Adastra. source Burgess Yachts

That means the 140-foot ship can cross the Atlantic twice over without having to refuel, and its owner has done just that, he told Robb Report.

caption Adastra. source Burgess Yachts

Source: Robb Report

Plus, the yacht sits less than four feet below the water line, so it can venture into shallow harbors where traditional yachts can’t.

caption Adastra. source Burgess Yachts

After spending several years cruising the globe aboard Adastra, Marden is ready to sell the head-turning vessel and give more attention to his other yacht, he told Robb Report.

caption Adastra. source Burgess Yachts

Source: Robb Report

To keep passengers comfortable on long journeys, Adastra is every bit as luxurious as it is capable.

caption Adastra. source Burgess Yachts

Inside, there’s a main living space with a wraparound lounge area …

caption Adastra. source Burgess Yachts

… and panoramic windows.

caption Adastra. source Burgess Yachts

The yacht features lots of custom materials — including lightweight oak cabinetry — to decrease weight and improve fuel efficiency.

caption Adastra. source Burgess Yachts

Behind the lounge, there’s a full dining area …

caption Adastra. source Burgess Yachts

… complete with a kidney-shaped wood table and a pair of skylights.

caption Adastra. source Burgess Yachts

Toward the back of the interior, there’s a sofa and a bar area.

caption Adastra. source Burgess Yachts

Below deck, there’s a master suite that spans the full width of the hull.

caption Adastra. source Burgess Yachts

The master bedroom has a private full bath and desk.

caption Adastra. source Burgess Yachts

In total, Adastra sleeps up to nine guests …

caption Adastra. source Burgess Yachts

… along with six crew members.

caption Adastra. source Burgess Yachts

There’s a second full bathroom below deck as well.

caption Adastra. source Burgess Yachts

The helm station has seating for two, and is raised up above the rest of the yacht.

caption Adastra. source Burgess Yachts

On the aft deck, there’s teak flooring and a couple of lounge areas …

caption Adastra. source Burgess Yachts

… including a full dining setup for meals outside.

caption Adastra. source Burgess Yachts

The back of Adastra sports a large diving platform and has room for two “tenders,” smaller boats for recreation and for getting to and from port.

caption Adastra. source Burgess Yachts

A sliding door at the front of the main saloon gives way to a covered lounging area on the bow.

caption Adastra. source Burgess Yachts

Plus, there’s a tanning area with bean bags for catching some rays. If all that sounds appealing and you’ve got a spare eight figures sitting around, this may be the yacht for you.