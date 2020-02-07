Trump also fired the twin of impeachment witness Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman in apparent retaliation for his brother’s testimony

Lt. Col. Alex Vindman, a witness in President Trump’s impeachment inquiry, was fired from his National Security Council role on Friday and escorted from the White House.

At the same time, his brother Lt. Col. Yevgeny Vindman was also booted from his NSC job, despite not testifying against Trump.

Alexander Vindman’s lawyer said Yevgeny was fired “suddenly and with no explanation, despite two decades of loyal service to this country.”

The twin brother of impeachment witness Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman was fired from the White House on Friday in an apparent act of retaliation by President Donald Trump.

Lt. Col. Yevgeny Vindman worked as a senior lawyer and ethics official. He was also part of the National Security Council, which his brother served on. Unlike his brother, he did not take part in the impeachment process.

He was escorted off White House grounds “suddenly and with no explanation, despite over two decades of loyal service to this country,” Alexander’s lawyer David Pressman said in a statement to Insider’s Sonam Sheth.

“He is deeply disappointed that he will not be able to continue his service at the White House,” Pressman added.

Yevgeny Vindman was fired on the same day as his brother. Trump told reporters earlier that day he was “not happy” with Alexander Vindman after he testified against him in the impeachment hearings.

White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham told Fox News in an interview Trump was working through “just how horribly he was treated and that maybe people should pay for that.”

During his congressional testimony in the impeachment inquiry, Alexander Vindman detailed his concern over the president’s conduct after listening in on a July 25 phone call in which Trump pressured Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate his political opponent former Vice President Joe Biden.

“It was inappropriate; it was improper for the president to request – to demand – an investigation into a political opponent, especially a foreign power where there’s at best dubious belief that this would be a completely impartial investigation,” he said.

Yamiche Alcindor of “PBS Newshour” reported that Yevgeny Vindman was relocating to the US Army’s Office of General Counsel based at the Pentagon. His brother will also go to the Pentagon before attending war college later this year.