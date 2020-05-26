You can soon buy Huawei laptops in Singapore – and prices start from below S$1,000

- Huawei
Chinese tech giant Huawei is finally launching its mainstream laptops in Singapore.
Priced from S$998 for the MateBook D15 and S$1,598 for the MateBook 13, the laptops will be available from June 8 via Huawei stores and consumer electronic retailers.
Pre-orders will be accepted from May 30 to June 7, with special gift bundles worth up to S$672 to be given out per purchase.
The launch will also see the arrival of Huawei’s MatePad Pro tablet in Singapore. Also available for pre-order, it will be sold at a price of S$898.
The 1.3kg MateBook 13 has a screen-to-body ratio of 88 per cent, and runs on 10th Gen Intel i5 processor.
Its power button also doubles up as a fingerprint verification sensor that allows for system sign-in.
Meanwhile, the lower-priced MateBook D15 Series is targeted at younger consumers, and has a screen-to-body ratio of 87 per cent. It weighs 1.62kg, and runs on AMD R5 processor.
Both laptops feature the company’s Shark Fin Design 2.0, new s-shaped fan blades and Intelligent Filtering solution for monitoring temperature change in real time.
The MatePad Pro tablet has a tablet screen-to-body ratio at 90 per cent, and is powered by a 7250mAh battery. It runs on EMUI 10.0 and is the world’s first tablet to support wireless charging and reverse wireless charging, Huawei said.
