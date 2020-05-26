You can soon buy Huawei laptops in Singapore – and prices start from below S$1,000

The Huawei MateBook D15 is priced just under S$1,000, and will launch in Singapore on June 8. Huawei

Chinese tech giant Huawei is finally launching its mainstream laptops in Singapore.

Priced from S$998 for the MateBook D15 and S$1,598 for the MateBook 13, the laptops will be available from June 8 via Huawei stores and consumer electronic retailers.

Pre-orders will be accepted from May 30 to June 7, with special gift bundles worth up to S$672 to be given out per purchase.

The launch will also see the arrival of Huawei’s MatePad Pro tablet in Singapore. Also available for pre-order, it will be sold at a price of S$898.

The 1.3kg MateBook 13 has a screen-to-body ratio of 88 per cent, and runs on 10th Gen Intel i5 processor.

Its power button also doubles up as a fingerprint verification sensor that allows for system sign-in.

Huawei’s MateBook 13 has a power button that doubles up as a fingerprint verification sensor. Huawei

Meanwhile, the lower-priced MateBook D15 Series is targeted at younger consumers, and has a screen-to-body ratio of 87 per cent. It weighs 1.62kg, and runs on AMD R5 processor.

Both laptops feature the company’s Shark Fin Design 2.0, new s-shaped fan blades and Intelligent Filtering solution for monitoring temperature change in real time.

According to Huawei, the MatePad Pro tablet is the world’s first tablet to support wireless charging and reverse wireless charging. Huawei

The MatePad Pro tablet has a tablet screen-to-body ratio at 90 per cent, and is powered by a 7250mAh battery. It runs on EMUI 10.0 and is the world’s first tablet to support wireless charging and reverse wireless charging, Huawei said.

