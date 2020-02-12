You can spend the night in a remodeled airship located in the Scottish Highlands

caption There is a remodeled airship for rent through Airbnb in the Scottish Highlands. source Airbnb

There’s a renovated airship in the Scottish Highlands that’s available for rent through Airbnb.

The tiny space features a living room, kitchenette, full bathroom, a fireplace, and a patio with views of the Sound of Mull off Scotland’s coast.

The refurbished space sleeps two in a queen-sized bed.

The base cost of the airship is $194 per night, though the host offers a discounted rate for weekend stays, according to the listing.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

If you’re planning a getaway to Scotland soon, you could stay in an airship that’s available for rent through Airbnb.

The airship is located in Drimnin, Scotland, and it sits next to the Sound of Mull, a body of water off the coast of the country.

caption Roderick James designed the tiny space. source Airbnb

Designed by architect Roderick James, the airship is an aluminum pod that has been remodeled to suit human needs, according to its Airbnb listing.

Although it’s small, the tiny home features all the luxuries of a home, including a living room, kitchenette, bathroom, and even a fireplace.

caption The small space features a living room and kitchenette. source Airbnb

The circular windows provide guests with views of the surrounding greenery through a unique lens. The home also features a microwave and coffeemaker, as well as countertop space for dining.

Pets are welcome in the airship.

caption The interior has a wood finish. source Airbnb

The wood interior juxtaposes the industrial exterior, creating a homey vibe that’s perfect for vacation.

The former front of the vehicle is made entirely of glass windows, and a desk has been placed alongside it to offer optimal sightseeing. A miniature airship on the desk adds to the ambiance.

The space is also accommodated with Wi-Fi to give guests the opportunity to work or stream shows.

caption The airship offers views of the Sound of Mull. source Airbnb

The Airbnb can sleep two guests in one queen-sized bed.

The base cost for the listing is $194 per night, though the price varies depending on what time of the year the space is booked.

caption The airship sleeps two guests. source Airbnb

The listing also notes that the host offers a discounted rate for three-night weekend stays.

You can see the Airbnb listing here.