The most money YouTube stars have made from a single video, Hollywood agents turn to TikTok, and the coronavirus hurts esports

TikTok’s surge in popularity sparked a talent war in the entertainment industry, with agents and managers competing to nab these new viral stars.

“It started this frenzy,” said Justin Greenberg, a digital agent at WME. “We found it really interesting because we are now dealing with sort of the premier Gen Z creator, who is defining the various pop-culture trends for teenagers.”

Hollywood talent agencies like WME and United Talent Agency – which represent the biggest movie stars and musicians – have departments dedicated to working with digital creators across platforms like YouTube, Instagram, and now TikTok.

Earlier this year, WME signed TikTok star Chase Hudson (15 million followers), who founded the creator collective Hype House, along with Addison Easterling (known as Addison Rae, with 22 million TikTok followers) and her parents.

I spoke to Greenberg and two other execs at WME about how the company plans to expand these creators’ digital businesses and what it looks for in TikTok talent.

The agency has already begun placing Hudson and Easterling at events, and as seen on Instagram, they have each started to promote brands like Fendi, Dolce Gabbana, and Reebok to their millions of followers. (Read the full post here.)

source Samantha Lupo Photography

Twitch is the most popular platform in the world for livestreaming, with more than two million active broadcasters. But only a fraction of those broadcasters earn money while they stream.

My colleague Kevin Webb wrote about the Twitch Affiliate Program, which offers a clear path to monetization for creators who want to turn their hobby into a profession.

Twitch affiliates can earn money through multiple revenue streams, including viewer subscriptions, ad revenue, and Twitch Bits.

Read the full post on how gaming influencers earn money, here.

source Ariana Offray/Heartbeat

“Micro” and “nano” influencers – who usually don’t work full-time as creators – are cheaper to hire and can often appear more authentic than “celebrity” and “mega” influencers with millions of followers.

My colleague Dan Whateley wrote about a recent report from the influencer-marketing agency, Linqia, which found that marketers were most excited about hiring micro influencers (creators with between 5,000 and 100,000 followers) versus other creator categories in 2020.

77% of marketers surveyed by the firm said they wanted to work with micro influencers this year.

“If you’re thinking about engagement as a measurement tool to optimize around – you’re looking at cost per engagement or cost per thousand – a nano influencer or micro influencer can deliver much higher value to brands who are buying on awareness,” said Brian Freeman, the CEO of the influencer-marketing platform Heartbeat, which focuses on creators with relatively low follower counts.

Read the full post on micro influencers as a top category to hire in 2020, here.

source Natalie Barbu

YouTubers often don’t know how much money they will earn off a single video. Some have strategies for boosting their earnings and others get lucky with a viral hit.

How much money a creator on YouTube can earn from a single video varies depending on the audience that watches it, the amount of time they spend watching, and how long the video is, among other factors.

Some topics, like finance, get a higher rate because the audiences they attract are valuable to advertisers.

I spoke to eight YouTube stars who each shared the most they’ve made from a single video. Their answers ranged from from $6,000 to $97,000.

Check out the full post on how much money YouTube stars have made from a single video, here.

What else happened this week on BI Prime:

Industry updates: Coronavirus

Here’s what else we’re reading:

