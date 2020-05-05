BTS fans are ecstatic about the YouTube commencement ceremony featuring the band, President Obama, and Lady Gaga

caption BTS performs during the Times Square New Year’s Eve 2020 Celebration on December 31, 2019 in New York City. source Manny Carabel/FilmMagic/Getty Images

YouTube announced the line-up for a virtual graduation ceremony on June 6, featuring the Obamas and BTS.

In addition to motivational commencement speeches, BTS and more artists will perform a “virtual grad night afterparty.”

Fans of the mega-popular K-pop band reacted to the announcement on Twitter.

“Graduation is a tradition that students and families look forward to and with the current state of the world, YouTube is lending some inspiration in the form of a virtual commencement,” Susanne Daniels, global head of original content for YouTube, said in a May 5 press release.

YouTube has announced a star-studded virtual commencement ceremony for 2020 graduates. “Dear Class of 2020,” which premieres on the video platform on June 6, will feature speeches from headliners Barack and Michelle Obama, as well as BTS, Lady Gaga, and others.

In additon to the speeches, BTS and more artists will perform a “virtual grad night afterparty.” Other celebrities, including Alicia Keys, Kelly Rowland, Kerry Washington, Chloe x Halle, and Zendaya, will also make appearances. YouTubers Jackie Aina, AsapSCIENCE, Dude Perfect, Zane Hijazi, Heath Hussar, Mr. Kate, and The Try Guys will be involved in the multi-hour event.

Fans of the mega-popular K-pop boy band, who are called the A.R.M.Y., quickly reacted to the news on Twitter. Many fans said they were proud that the Korean group has achieved mainstream fame – and that the class of 2020 is pretty lucky to have BTS at their own graduations.

2002 babies we are the only ones who can say bts performed at our graduation pic.twitter.com/w9kQduSu6o — ‏ؘ (@vmkive) May 5, 2020

the next generation leaders being at your graduation ceremony… class of 2020 really won @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/S1htc0TaO5 — fatima ⁷ ₁₂ (@monipersona) May 5, 2020

the way that bts debuted as wanting to be representatives of just the korean youth but are now ubiquitously recognized as GLOBAL youth leaders with invitations to speak at the un and at a nationwide graduation ceremony with former american presidents/govt officials…yea… — ash (@thejoonmoon) May 5, 2020

so bts are going to be speakers along with the obamas in youtube’s video graduation ceremony and ALSO performers…i mean…this is BIG…bts be raising the bar for EVERYONE and they ain’t got no chill I CANT BELIEVE HOW FAR THEY HAVE COME — b⁷♕ (@sinfulparks) May 5, 2020

crazy how only c/o 2020 armys can say bts came to our graduation ???????? pic.twitter.com/2uON85zHm5 — sejin8 (@guweol) May 5, 2020

Michelle Obama’s initiative, Reach Higher, is hosting the event, which YouTube calls a “festival-style” show. The Born This Way Foundation, Malala Fund, TODAY, and Ideas United are also partnering with YouTube for the program, according to a press release.

As the coronavirus pandemic has shut down the majority of schools nationwide and throughout the world, from elementary to graduate programs, millions of students are missing out on their graduation ceremonies. Actor John Krasinski honored 2020 graduates on May 3 with a similar virtual program through his online news series, “Some Good News.”

Susanne Daniels, global head of original content for YouTube, said in a May 5 press release that the program would “provide encouragement” for students who have worked hard only to have no real graduation.

