A YouTuber nicknamed the ‘King of Sting’ let a ‘murder hornet’ sting him, and his arm ballooned almost immediately

caption Coyote Peterson described the “searing pain” of the hornet’s sting. source Brave Wilderness / YouTube

The US is currently being colonized by monster insects called “murder hornets.”

They are officially called Asian giant hornets, and have never been spotted in the US before this year.

YouTuber Coyote Peterson showed us what a sting actually feels like in a video uploaded to YouTube in 2018.

Peterson calls himself the “King of Sting” and made it his mission to experience the most painful stings from insects and creatures around the world.

He described the hornet’s sting as a “searing pain” and his arm started to dramatically swell immediately.

Huge, monstrous insects, nicknamed “murder hornets,” have been spotted in the US for the first time this year. Because that’s exactly what we need.

They are officially called Asian giant hornets, and are known to have been the cause of 41 deaths in the Chinese province of Shaanxi in the summer of 2013, behead entire colonies of bees, and even murder mice.

A YouTuber showed us what a sting from one of these murderous creatures actually feels like in a video uploaded in 2018 to his channel Brave Wilderness.

Coyote Peterson, known as the “King of Sting,” made it his mission to experience the most painful stings all over the world. He chose the Japanese giant hornet – a subspecies of the Asian giant hornet – for one episode.

“I haven’t been this nervous since the tarantula hawk,” Peterson said, shaking, while the hornet writhed between a pair of tweezers. He then lowered it towards his arm and let the insect sting him.

“Oh man wave of dizziness really quick,” Peterson yelled, saying the stinger had lodged in his arm. “Searing pain, absolute searing pain. Did you not see how slow the sting was?”

Peterson’s colleague told him he had to describe the sting, and he said his arm was completely locked in place.

“When the stinger went into my arm, I had this wave, this wave came over me and I got super dizzy,” he said. “Almost didn’t feel what was happening, and then the pain was immediately searing.”

His arm started to swell dramatically after just a few seconds, and was still incredibly painful 20 minutes later.

“No relief yet,” he said after a while. “It’s just a matter of harnessing the pain, controlling the level of pain, and rolling around on the ground and screaming at this point.”

So it’s probably safe to say, a murder hornet sting hurts like hell.

Watch the full video below.

