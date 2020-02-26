Pokémon Go paid a touching tribute to YouTuber Etika, whose New York memorial is now a Pokéstop

caption Desmond “Etika” Amofah passed away last year aged 29. source YouTube

A mural memorializing the late YouTuber Etika is now a Pokéstop in Nintendo’s mobile AR game Pokémon Go.

Pokémon Go players in New York City will be encouraged to visit the Etika mural in Brooklyn, as it’s become a Pokéstop – an in-game location that players can visit for bonus items.

Etika, real name Desmond Daniel Amofah, was known for his love of Nintendo games and for coining the popular term “Joyconboyz,” a reference to the Nintendo Switch console’s distinctive controllers that was widely adopted by his fanbase. He died by suicide in June 2019 aged 29.

Reversal, a fellow YouTuber and Pokémon Go fan, called the Brooklyn Pokéstop “the ultimate tribute” to Etika.

The term also served as a neat way for Etika’s worldwide fanbase to establish and reinforce their group identity.

A fellow YouTuber involved with the creation of the mural, Double-A, tweeted an emotional approval of the Pokéstop.

“I had to stop by today after the Pokéstop news,” he wrote. “This whole mural stemmed from an idea I had after his [Etika’s] passing and it really came to life. I still can’t believe it’s real. Thank you everyone who’s helped make this dream come true.”

I had to stop by today after the Pokéstop news. This whole mural stemmed from an idea I had after his passing and it really came to life. I still can’t believe it’s real. Thank you everyone who’s helped make this dream come true. ???? #JOYCONBOYZFOREVER pic.twitter.com/NBtvcGmWku — Double A (@DoubleA_Charged) February 25, 2020

Another YouTuber, Reversal, likewise tweeted positively about thePokéstop on Tuesday, while also screenshotting the Pokéstop as it appears in-game.

When players visit the Pokéstop, they are met with the words: “Remembering the passing of Etika, JoyconBoyz forever.”

In a Tuesday interview with the BBC, Reversal called the Pokéstop “the ultimate tribute” to Etika.

“It means an incredible amount to me as a person,” he told the publication. “I’m so happy it’s there – I literally cried. He was a close friend of mine and I know he really loved Pokémon Go. It could add so much emotional value to people, I think it’s so important he’s part of the game.

“I think people will go to the mural today, spin the Pokéstop and think ‘wow – our friend is in the game.'”

If you or someone you know is struggling with depression or has had thoughts of harming themselves or taking their own life, get help. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline (1-800-273-8255) provides 24/7, free, confidential support for people in distress, as well as best practices for professionals and resources to aid in prevention and crisis situations.