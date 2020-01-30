The Japanese billionaire travelling to the moon with SpaceX has abandoned his reality TV hunt for a girlfriend

caption Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa. source REUTERS/Toru Hanai/File Photo

Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa announced earlier in January he would take part in a matchmaking reality TV program to find himself a girlfriend to accompany him to the moon.

Maezawa has tickets for SpaceX’s first commercial flight around the moon, which is scheduled for 2023.

Now Maezawa says he is abandoning the TV show “for personal reasons,” and apologized to the 27,722 women who he said had already applied.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa has called off the search for a girlfriend to take to the moon.

In September 2018 Elon Musk’s space exploration company SpaceX announced that Maezawa was the first commercial passenger to book tickets onboard its Starship rocket (then called the Big Falcon Rocket) scheduled to go round the moon in 2023.

Earlier in January, Maezawa announced he was looking for a romantic “female partner” to come to the moon with him and be his lifelong companion, and that he would find her via the medium of a reality TV show competition called “Full Moon Lovers” due to be made by Japanese streaming service Abema TV.

The TV show received more than 20,000 applicants, but on Thursday the billionaire announced his decision to back out of the show. Maezawa didn’t give a detailed explanation but did say he had mixed feelings about the entire process.

Here is his statement in full:

“Due to personal reasons, I have informed AbemaTV yesterday with my decision to no longer participate in the matchmaking documentary. Despite my genuine and honest determination toward the show, there was a part of me that still had mixed feelings about my participation. To think that 27,722 women, with earnest intentions and courage, had used their precious time to apply makes me feel extremely remorseful to conclude and inform everyone with this selfish decision of mine. I understand that I have disappointed many people – the applicants and all the staff from AbemaTV who were involved in the production – and I apologize to everyone for my unfavorable actions. I am truly sorry from the bottom of my heart.”

In a letter published on the application site, Maezawa had said he initially struck by feelings of “embarrassment and pride” when approached about the program.

Prior to announcing “Full Moon Lovers” Maezawa said he would be giving some of his SpaceX tickets to a select group of six to eight artists to accompany him, so he won’t be alone on his trip.

Maezawa made his billions from his ecommerce company Zozo, but last year sold a 30% stake in the company for $2.7 billion and resigned as CEO, telling reporters he would need time to prepare for his trip into space.