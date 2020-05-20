This amphibious electric boat and tricycle that triples as shelter you can sleep in at night was created for ‘expeditions around the world’

caption Zeltini Z-Triton. source REUTERS/Janis Laizans

Latvian design studio Zeltini created the Z-Triton, an amphibious tiny home.

The electrically powered vehicle can travel over land or water, and has a tiny kitchen and room to sleep.

The vehicles will be available to rent starting next year.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

The Z-Triton from Latvian design studio Zeltini might be the perfect adventuring vehicle.

Designer Aigars Lauzis created a tiny home that’s also a boat and tricycle, capable of traveling over land and water.

While the Z-triton isn’t yet available to buy, Zeltini has plans to start renting out the vehicle by 2021.

The studio’s mission to create sustainable products and prototypes that, along with being functional, are fun. This design, which looks a bit like an invention from Wes Anderson’s The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou, fits the bill. Some of their past work is similarly inventive, like the Temple of Poop, a composting toilet that fertilizes its own roof garden.

Take a look.

The Z-Triton is designed as a tiny home, tricycle, and boat all in one.

caption Zeltini Z-Triton. source Aigars Lauzis

Wheels fold up to take the vehicle from land to water.

source Aigars Lauzis

One side is the front of a tricycle, with a bike seat for the driver. The back then becomes the front as it converts into a boat.

source Aigars Lauzis

Some outlets have called it “a floating house on wheels.”

source REUTERS/Janis Laizans

Source: The India Tribune

The Z-triton is electrically powered, and from the control panel the driver can control power, turn signals, interior temperature, and more.

caption Zeltini Z-Triton. source Aigars Lauzis

On land, it can be powered by cycling, with the option of electrical help.

caption Zeltini Z-Triton. source Aigars Lauzis

It can travel up to 25 miles on land…

caption Zeltini Z-Triton. source Aigars Lauzis

…or about 19 miles in the water.

caption Zeltini Z-Triton. source Aigars Lauzis

According to Zeltini, it comfortably fits two people.

caption Zeltini Z-Triton. source Aigars Lauzis

The inside is adjustable — bench seating can be moved to other locations, or removed to create a sleeping area, with extra storage built into the sides.

caption Zeltini Z-Triton. source Aigars Lauzis

Both passengers can even sleep onboard, they just need sleeping bags.

caption Zeltini Z-Triton. source Aigars Lauzis

There’s also a tiny kitchen on board for preparing and storing food.

caption Zeltini Z-Triton. source Aigars Lauzis

Blue and orange details continue throughout the interior and exterior.

caption Zeltini Z-Triton. source Aigars Lauzis

The stylized orange “Z” is also the steering wheel.

caption Zeltini Z-Triton. source Aigars Lauzis

The designers’ dog, Kobe, tags along for the ride.

caption Zeltini Z-Triton. source REUTERS/Janis Laizans

Zeltini says the Z-Triton is perfect for “expeditions around the world” or “a weekend getaway deep in nature.”

caption Zeltini Z-Triton. source Aigars Lauzis

In 2021, the Z-Triton will be available to rent for shorter excursions.

caption Zeltini Z-Triton. source REUTERS/Janis Laizans

Zeltini will tell renters where to pick up the Z-Triton, and give them some route suggestions for the best trip.

caption Zeltini Z-Triton. source Aigars Lauzis

Though tiny, every aspect of the design is detailed and thoughtful.

caption Zeltini Z-Triton. source Aigars Lauzis

The roof even has a small plant for a final touch.