Zac Efron said Leonardo DiCaprio gave him his number while courtside at a basketball game and invited him to breakfast at his house the next day

Zac Efron appeared on the latest episode of the YouTube series “Hot Ones” and spoke about the time he ended up sitting next to Leonardo DiCaprio at an NBA game in November 2008.

Efron said that DiCaprio gave him his number and invited him to his house for breakfast the next day.

He also said that he asked the “Titanic” star about how to cope with his fame and the frequent attention of paparazzi.

Zac Efron said that Leonardo DiCaprio gave him his number while courtside at a basketball game 12 years ago and invited him to have breakfast at his house the following day.

“We weren’t talking at that point and then I was just going to wait for him, and sure enough, he had his hat down low and when the ball went to the other side, he was like, ‘Hey man, do you want to go get breakfast tomorrow?'” Efron recalled while participating on the latest episode of “Hot Ones.”

On the YouTube series, celebrities are interviewed while eating wings drenched in increasingly hotter sauces. Host Scott Evans asked Efron to explain the story behind a photo of himself and DiCaprio at an NBA game in Los Angeles in November 2008.

“He wrote his phone number down and then handed it to me while the other team was scoring and nobody saw and I took it,” Efron said of the courtside moment. “He cooked me breakfast the next day at his house.”

The 32-year-old actor went on to say that DiCaprio burned the waffles he cooked, then made pancakes.

“I definitely had a billion questions for him at that point,” Efron added. “Definitely dealing with too much paparazzi presence in my life.”

Efron’s breakout role came in 2006, when he starred as Troy Bolton, a basketball play with a love for singing, in Disney Channel’s “High School Musical.” The movie was a hit for the network and led to two sequels released in 2007 and 2008. The success of the franchise led Efron to become a global star, with millions of fans and paparazzi who followed his every move.

On “Hot Ones,” Efron said that he asked DiCaprio for advice, but the veteran actor admitted that the star was experiencing a different kind of fame than him.

Like Efron, DiCaprio also became a Hollywood heartthrob. But his fame skyrocketed after starring as Jack Dawson in James Cameron’s 1997 movie “Titanic,” which came out long before the age of social media and the growing intensity of stardom.

caption Leonardo DiCaprio in “Titanic.” source 20th Century Fox

“I pulled up and some cars followed me,” Efron continued, speaking about what happened when he met up with DiCaprio. “This was just a normal routine, leave the driveway and 10 cars would follow. He was like ‘Yeah, there’s never this many cars here’ and he was like, ‘That’s insane dude.'”

The “Greatest Showman” star went on to say: “I saw in his eyes a little bit of the feeling that I was consistently having all the time, which was stress and anxiety, and he was like, ‘Don’t worry about it, man. You’re good.'”

“I really appreciate that he took that time and made me feel good about it, helped me a little bit,” Efron said. “That’s the biggest hand that you can extend if you’re in Hollywood, is looking out for somebody younger.”

Watch the full “Hot Ones” video below (Efron talks about DiCaprio at 12:05).