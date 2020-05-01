Zach Braff says he was set to guest star on the second season of ‘The Morning Show’ before the pandemic hit

caption Apple has renewed “The Morning Show” for a second season. source Apple TV Plus/Ian Gavan/Getty Images

Zach Braff told The Hollywood Reporter that he was going to guest star in season two of “The Morning Show” before the pandemic hit.

Apple renewed “The Morning Show” for a 10-episode season two just a week after it debuted.

Braff, who hopes to still be able to play a role in the show, added: “I hope they ask me to direct but this was to guest star.”

Meanwhile, Braff has been using his time in lockdown to write his own screenplay: “One of the benefits to quarantine, if there are any, is if you’re a writer who procrastinates like me you’ve really run out of excuses.”

Zach Braff told The Hollywood Reporter that he was all set to guest star in season two of Apple’s “The Morning Show” until the coronavirus pandemic hit and potentially scuppered those plans.

Braff recently spoke to THR about what he was doing career-wise when the pandemic hit, and said he had just completed filmimg an action comedy and was also writing his own script, which he has continued to do in lockdown.

“And then I was about to do an episode of ‘The Morning Show,’ which I hope I still get to do,” Braff then said.

When asked if the job was directing or acting, he replied: “Ooh, I hope they ask me to direct but this was to guest star.”

It’s unclear what role Braff would take on, but the second season of “The Morning Show” was quickly commissioned by Apple just a week after it first debuted.

Variety reported that work is already underway on the 10 episodes of season two, with Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, and Steve Carell all said to be returning.

Season two was set to air at some point in 2020, but those plans may be pushed back now.

The film Braff has just completed is the George Gallo-directed reboot of “The Comeback Trail” with Robert De Niro, Morgan Freeman, and Tommy Lee Jones.

“I was No. 4 on the call sheet, which I’ve saved and am prepared to frame,” Braff told THR. “So, that was a big highlight of my career because, and I know I’m not unique in saying this, Robert De Niro is one of the reasons that I wanted to be an actor.”

Braff, who plays De Niro’s nephew in the film, said he would have accepted the role if it had two scenes, but is thrilled he is in every scene with acting idol De Niro.

Braff also told The Hollywood Reporter that he’s been writing a lot, and being in lockdown has actually helped with that somewhat.

“One of the benefits to quarantine, if there are any, is if you’re a writer who procrastinates like me you’ve really run out of excuses, so I’ve been cranking away on a screenplay, an original. There’s not a part for me in it, so I’ll write and direct it.”

