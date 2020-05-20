‘We won’: Fans can’t believe that Zack Snyder’s version of ‘Justice League’ is actually getting released after years of speculation

caption A new cut of “Justice League” is coming from the film’s original director and fans didn’t see it coming. source Warner Bros. Pictures

Zack Snyder’s version of “Justice League” is coming to HBO Max in 2021.

The director confirmed the long-rumored cut of the 2017 movie is real during a “Man of Steel” watch party and that he’s working to bring the final version to life.

Fans who have been hoping Warner Bros. would “release the Snyder Cut” for years were overjoyed by an announcement many never thought would happen.

Snyder departed “Justice League” during its production after the death of his daughter.

“Avengers” director Joss Whedon stepped in to finish the film at the time with reshoots.

Snyder told The Hollywood Reporter his version of the film “will be an entirely new thing.”

DC fans are celebrating.

After a watch party of “Man of Steel” Wednesday, director Zack Snyder not only confirmed that his long-fabled cut of “Justice League” exists, but that it’s getting released on WarnerMedia’s upcoming streaming service HBO Max next year.

Snyder revealed a logo for his version of the film on Vero’s social media platform at the end of a Q&A session, which included Superman star, Henry Cavill.

caption Here’s the poster for the Snyder Cut of “Justice League” that Zack Snyder shared. source Warner Bros.

Shortly afterward, HBO and Warner Bros. released multiple character posters for Snyder’s cut of the film.

It’s news that fans have been waiting to hear since starting a petition called #ReleaseTheSnyderCut in 2017.

The movement, which included securing a billboard in Times Square during 2019’s New York Comic-Con and flying a banner over San Diego Comic-Con earlier, became so big that it even gained the support of the film’s stars Ben Affleck, Gal Gadot, and Jason Momoa.

“I want to thank HBO Max and Warner Brothers for this brave gesture of supporting artists and allowing their true visions to be realized. Also a special thank you to all of those involved in the SnyderCut movement for making this a reality,” said Snyder in a press release.

After Snyder made the announcement, fans were shocked and overjoyed.

Many were in disbelief the news was real after thinking it was merely just a pipe dream that would never come to fruition. Most are rejoicing with one of two reactions: “We won” and “I can’t believe this is happening.”

This is the greatest thing to happen in 2020 — John Aaron Garza ⚪️ Nkl-n-D1med (@Ser_Jon_Arryn) May 20, 2020

I CAN'T BELIEVE THIS IS REAL LIFE!!!!!!!!!!!! This goes to show you the power of fandom & everyone's voice. DC Fans & film fans should be proud all over the world. Thank you to the fans & @ZackSnyder. #ReleaseTheSnyderCut #SnyderCut https://t.co/MjlMTQDC6L — Leo Acero (@LeoAcero) May 20, 2020

#ReleaseTheSnyderCut ONLY ON HBO MAX 2021!!!!! THEY EVEN USED YOUR HASHTAG!!!!!! THANK YOU SO MUCH TO EVERY SINGLE PERSON THAT MADE THIS HAPPEN!!!!! WE DID IT!!!!!! WE WON!!!!!!! https://t.co/u0hT0LPKtk — ReleaseTheSnyderCut (@RTSnyderCut) May 20, 2020

It’s not just fans. Even the actors are celebrating about the Snyder Cut release.

Ray Fisher, who plays Cyborg, thanked fans for continuously supporting Snyder’s vision.

Cavill shared his excitement on Instagram after Snyder’s watch party.

Cavill wrote:

“Ladies and Gents, it finally happened. The Synder cut will out next year! Now, I know there have been two camps over the whole Snyder Cut thing and whether it will ever happen for a while. Just remember, we all get to have more Justice League now, it’s a win win. So, be nice to each other ;). Big congratulations to you, Mr. Snyder!”

Why is this a big deal?

caption Ben Affleck and director Zack Snyder. source Warner Bros.

We’ll give you the short of it.

Snyder was the original director on 2016’s “Justice League.” His wife, Deborah, was a producer on the film. During production, the Snyders departed the film after the death of their daughter.

“Avengers” director Joss Whedon stepped in to complete the film during post-production. The movie ended up having additional scenes written and shot, making it one of the most expensive movies ever made at an estimated $300 million. The finished film received largely negative reviews from critics and wound up a box-office bomb, despite grossing over $650 million. (Comparatively, Marvel’s 2012 superhero team-up, “The Avengers,” grossed over $1.5 billion.)

Though not completely disliked by fans, the film left many wondering how “Justice League” would have turned out if Snyder finished his version of the movie. And so the #ReleaseTheSnyderCut movement was born.

While re-releases of previous films aren’t anything new, it’s essentially unheard of to have a movie studio revisit a prior big release to reshoot and re-edit, what sounds like, a good chunk of the movie. It’s uncharted territory.

“It was this hero’s journey for all these characters. I think it’s a shame that we never saw it come to fruition the way Zack intended it to be,” Deborah Snyder said during the “Man of Steel” watch party.

So what will this version of ‘Justice League’ be? ‘An entirely new thing.’

caption Snyder’s version of “Justice League” will have a lot more footage. source Warner Bros.

It won’t be an extended cut of the 2016 release.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Snyder has never watched the version of the film Warner Bros. released in theaters.

“It will be an entirely new thing, and, especially talking to those who have seen the released movie, a new experience apart from that movie,” Snyder told THR, saying fans have probably seen one-fourth of his version of the film.

THR reports $20 million to $30 million will be put into the Snyder Cut with original crew members returning to add and finish visual effects. The actors will also be brought back to record new dialogue.

During the “Man of Steel” watch party Wednesday, Snyder talked to fans candidly about his version of “Justice League.” At one point, he joked, “If it was up to me, I would have probably already left it on a thumb drive in a bathroom somewhere.”

Cavill added that he’d “love to see a version of justice league without the mustache.” The comment is a knock at reshoots Cavill did for the film with a mustache that were digitally edited out of the final film. The actor couldn’t shave it off at the time because he was filming “Mission: Impossible” for Paramount. The resulting edit became heavily critiqued and meme’d online.

Currently, it’s unclear whether or not the new version of “Justice League” will be released as a four-hour movie or split into a six-part mini-series.

“Zack Snyder’s Justice League” is currently set for a 2021 release on HBO Max.