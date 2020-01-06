Daughter of Iranian general killed in US drone strike warns at his funeral that families of US troops ‘will spend their days waiting for the death of their children’

Huge crowds of mourners dressed in black filled the streets of the Iranian capital on Monday for the funeral of Maj. Gen. Qassem Soleimani.

Soleimani, the commander of the Quds Force of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard, was killed last week in a US drone strike in Baghdad, Iraq.

Speaking at the funeral, Zeinab Soleimani, the general’s daughter, warned that “families of the American soldiers … will spend their days waiting for the death of their children,” according to NPR.

An Iranian eulogist speaking at funeral events on Sunday offered an $80 million bounty for the assassination of President Donald Trump.

“We are 80 million Iranians,” the eulogist said, according to Newsweek. “If each one of us puts aside one American dollar, we will have 80 million American dollars, and we will reward anyone who brings us [Trump]’s head with that amount.”

While the comments were aired on Iranian state television, there is no indication the Iranian government supports such action.

Soleimani, the commander of the Quds Force of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard, was killed last week in a US drone strike in Baghdad, Iraq. For years his forces have terrorized US personnel in the region. His death, the Pentagon argued, was necessary to prevent more attacks.

His death followed a rocket attack on a base in Iraq that killed a US civilian contractor and injured several US service members, as well as a massive assault on the US Embassy in Baghdad by Iran-backed militias – entities Soleimani is said to have directed from behind the scenes.

While the US has long considered Soleimani a terrorist, to Iran he was celebrated as a hero.

During the funeral on Monday, a sea of mourners dressed in black filled the streets of the Iranian capital. Iranian state media reported that millions of people attended and that it was the largest funeral procession since the 1989 funeral for Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini.

CNN reported that mourners were chanting “down with the USA” and “death to the USA.”

Soleimani was succeeded by Esmail Ghaani, who warned in an interview that aired on Monday that Iran would have its revenge.

“God the almighty has promised to get his revenge, and God is the main avenger. Certainly, actions will be taken,” Ghaani told Iranian state television, according to The Associated Press.

“We promise to continue down martyr Soleimani’s path as firmly as before with help of God,” he said, adding that the aim is “to get rid of America from the region.”

The killing of Soleimani has escalated tensions between the US and Iran.

Amid talk of retaliation from Iran, Trump issued a threat of his own, tweeting on Saturday that if Iran strikes any Americans or American assets, it “WILL BE HIT VERY FAST AND VERY HARD.”

He added in a follow-up tweet: “They attacked us, & we hit back. If they attack again, which I would strongly advise them not to do, we will hit them harder than they have ever been hit before!”