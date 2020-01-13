Zendaya wore a hot-pink breastplate straight out of the future on the red carpet

caption Zendaya attends the 25th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards on January 12, 2020 in Santa Monica, California. source George Pimentel/WireImage

Zendaya wore a hot-pink breastplate on the red carpet at the Critics’ Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California, on Sunday night.

She paired the standout piece with a matching metallic skirt. The entire ensemble was designed by Tom Ford.

Law Roach, Zendaya’s stylist, shared photos of the look on Instagram and called the “Euphoria” star a “warrior woman.”

He won praise for the look from Ariana Grande, who called it “incredible.”

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

The new decade has only just begun, but Zendaya is already proving that she’ll continue dominating best-dressed lists for years to come.

All eyes were on the “Euphoria” star on Sunday night as she stepped out on the red carpet at the Critics’ Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California.

Zendaya sported a hot-pink breastplate by Tom Ford for the awards show, looking every bit the intergalactic warrior woman.

caption Zendaya arrives at the 25th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards on January 12, 2020 in Santa Monica, California. source Steve Granitz/WireImage

The structured asymmetrical top featured a metallic sheen and hot-pink straps along the back that added an extra dose of modernity to the ensemble.

caption Zendaya attends the 25th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards on January 12, 2020 in Santa Monica, California. source Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Zendaya paired the standout piece with a matching maxi skirt, along with hot-pink Christian Louboutin heels and pink eye shadow. She also sported subtle diamond earrings and rings from Mateo New York and Djula.

The 23-year-old star, who was nominated for best actress in a drama series, wore her hair in long braids for the event – making sure to give them a good flip for the cameras.

Law Roach, Zendaya’s stylist, posted photos of her look on his Instagram and quickly won praise from one very famous fan.

“Jesus Christ,” Ariana Grande wrote in the comments. “Incredible Law.”

Roach and Cherie Balch, the founder of vintage clothing site Shrimpton Couture, also noted the fashion history behind Zendaya’s breastplate.

The Tom Ford piece was inspired by the breastplates Issey Miyake and Yves Saint Laurent designed in 1980.

caption The Tom Ford breastplate was inspired by Issey Miyake and Yves Saint Laurent’s breastplates from 1980. source Law Roach/Instagram

And this isn’t the first time we’ve seen a star in the Tom Ford design.

Gwyneth Paltrow also wore the hot-pink breastplate for her recent Harper’s Bazaar US cover, styled by the magazine’s style director Joanna Hillman and photographed by Zoey Grossman.

Looks like we may just have our first big trend of 2020.