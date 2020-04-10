‘Euphoria’ costars Zendaya and Jacob Elordi have been fueling dating speculation for months. Here’s a timeline of their friendship.

Zendaya and Jacob Elordi currently star on HBO’s “Euphoria.”

Fans think that the two actors are dating in real life.

Zendaya reportedly called Elordi her “best friend” and he told GQ Australia that she’s “like my sister.”

The pair were seen kissing in New York City in February 2020.

“Euphoria” stars Zendaya and Jacob Elordi have been fueling dating speculation for months.

Long before landing her role as Rue on the gritty HBO teen drama, Zendaya rose to fame as a Disney Channel star. She’s now known for her bold style and currently starring as MJ in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Meanwhile, Elordi’s breakout role came in 2018 when he starred in the Netflix rom-com “The Kissing Booth.” With his role as Nate on “Euphoria,” the Australia native is showing a different side of his acting ability.

Fans have long suspected that the two stars are in a romantic relationship, especially after they were photographed kissing in New York City in February 2020.

Here’s a complete timeline of their friendship.

Zendaya and Elordi posed together at the “Euphoria” red carpet premiere on June 4, 2019.

Zendaya and Jacob Elordi in June 2019.

The premiere was held in Los Angeles. The pair took photos on the carpet with their costars, but were also photographed elsewhere at the event.

“Euphoria” premiered on HBO on June 16, 2019, introducing fans to Zendaya and Elordi’s characters.

Zendaya and Jacob Elordi on "Euphoria."

“Euphoria” includes racy depictions of sex, nudity, violence, and drug use and is largely based on creator Sam Levinson’s own experiences.

Zendaya stars as Rue Bennett, the protagonist who struggles after leaving rehab at the start of the series. Elordi portrays an aggressive and abusive jock named Nate.

Season one was comprised of eight episodes and the show got renewed for a second season in July, weeks before the finale aired.

In August 2019, Zendaya and Elordi were seen vacationing in Greece together.

People noticed them in the background of a tourist’s photo taken at the Acropolis of Athens. This is when fans began suspecting that the pair were dating.

Two months later, Us Weekly reported that they were seen on a movie date.

They went to see a movie at Sherman Oaks Galleria, Us Weekly reported.

An onlooker told the publication that “it was just the two of them out together.”

Both stars were present and received awards at the GQ Men of the Year Awards on November 28, 2019 in Sydney, Australia.

Zendaya and Jacob Elordi at the GQ Men of the Year Awards on November 28, 2019 in Sydney, Australia.

Zendaya received the Woman of the Year Award while Elordi was honored with the TV Actor of the Year Award.

In an interview with GQ Australia released in late November 2019, Elordi said that Zendaya is “like my sister.”

“Zendaya is an amazing creative, you know?” the actor told the publication. “She’s super dope to work with. She’s an incredible artist and a very caring person to all of us.”

Elordi went on to say that the whole cast of “Euphoria” is “really close” and they spend a lot of time together while filming.

He previously told The Hollywood Reporter that they spent almost a year filming the first season.

On January 30, 2020, the stars attended the 2020 American Australian Arts Awards Gala in NYC, where Zendaya reported called Elordi her “best friend.”

Zendaya and Jacob Elordi at the 2020 American Australian Association Arts Awards in New York City on January 30, 2020.

They posed separately on the red carpet and “E! News” reported that Zendaya made the kind comment about her costar while presenting him with the AAA Rising Star Award.

Days later, they strolled around New York City and paparazzi caught them kissing.

Jacob Elordi and Zendaya in New York City on February 3, 2020.

At one point, Zendaya and Elordi sat at a bench and he appeared to be whispering in her ear or kissing her head. Elsewhere, they posed for a selfie taken on Zendaya’s phone.

Another image showed Elordi’s arm around the actress as they kissed. According to a source that spoke to “E! News,” the stars had “been seeing each other for months now” and became “inseparable” over the summer.

On February 4, they were photographed exiting the stage door of the Music Box Theatre in New York City, after seeing “Dear Evan Hansen” on Broadway.

Zendaya and Jacob Elordi leaving the Music Box Theatre on February 4, 2020 in New York City.

At the time, fellow Disney Channel star Jordan Fisher was starring as the titular character.

Zendaya was more recognizable in her attire, while Elordi was dressed more incognito with a cap and hoodie concealing part of his face.

A source told People that they were “cuddling up in their seats” during the show.