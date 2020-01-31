Zendaya wore a dress with daring cutouts, giant pockets, and a split sleeve on the red carpet

By
Amanda Krause
-

Zendaya attends the the AAA Art Awards in New York City on Thursday.

caption
Zendaya attends the the AAA Art Awards in New York City on Thursday.
source
Jim Spellman/Stringer/Getty Images
  • Zendaya attended the AAA Art Awards in New York City on Thursday.
  • She walked the red carpet in a $1,035 Christopher Esber dress with daring cutouts, giant pockets, and a split sleeve.
  • She also donned Vhernier jewelry and $695 Christian Louboutin pumps.
  • Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Zendaya is consistently one of the best-dressed stars on the red carpet.

She showed off her style once again at the AAA Art Awards in New York City on Thursday. She waked the red carpet in a Christopher Esber dress with daring cutouts across the waist and giant pockets on its skirt.

The top of her dress – which was attached to its skirt with criss-cross strings – had two long sleeves, one of which was split open.

Her stunning dress was designed by Christopher Esber.

caption
Her stunning dress was designed by Christopher Esber.
source
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

To complete her look, the “Euphoria” actress wore Vhernier jewelry and $695 Christian Louboutin pumps. Her dress is sold out at the time of writing, though a green version previously retailed for $1,035.

Zendaya often makes bold fashion statements on the red carpet. At the Critics’ Choice Awards on January 12, Zendaya donned a neon-pink ensemble designed by Tom Ford. It included a floor-length skirt and metallic breast plate, which had an open back.

Zendaya attends the Critics' Choice Awards on January 12.

caption
Zendaya attends the Critics’ Choice Awards on January 12.
source
Steve Granitz/WireImage

She also attended the GQ Men of the Year Awards in November 2019 wearing a standout look. She donned a cropped suit jacket with a matching white skirt designed by Mônot.

Zendaya attends the GQ Men of the Year Awards in November 2019.

caption
Zendaya attends the GQ Men of the Year Awards in November 2019.
source
Brendon Thorne/Stringer/Getty Images

Representatives for Zendaya did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.