caption Zlatan Ibrahimovic. source Getty/Alessandro Sabattini

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has started a $1.1 million fundraiser to help “win the match” against the coronavirus.

“Italy has always given me so much and, in this dramatic moment, I want to give back even more to this country that I love,” Ibrahimovic said on Instagram. “If the virus don’t go to Zlatan, Zlatan goes to the virus!”

The GoFundMe page, which was created on Wednesday, has already raised over $175,000, $108,000 of which was donated by Ibrahimovic himself.

All money raised from the page is to be donated to the Humanitas Charity to help hospitals across Italy.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

“If the virus don’t go to Zlatan, Zlatan goes to the virus!”

Those were the words of Zlatan Ibrahimovic after the AC Milan striker said he had launched a $1.1 million fundraiser to help “kick away” the coronavirus.

The GoFundMe page, which was created on Wednesday, has already raised over $175,000, $108,000 of which was donated by Ibrahimovic himself.

Ibrahimovic’s Milan teammate Alessio Romagnoli and Juventus defender Giorgio Chiellini also donated $5,000 each.

“Italy has always given me so much and, in this dramatic moment, I want to give back even more to this country that I love,” Ibrahimovic said on Instagram.

“I count on the generosity of my colleagues, of all professional athletes and of those who want to make a small or large donation according to their possibilities, to kick this virus away.

“Together we can really help hospitals and doctors and nurses who selflessly work every day to save our lives. Because today we are the ones cheering for them!

“Let’s together kick the coronavirus away and win this match!”

All money raised from the page is to be donated to the Humanitas Charity to help hospitals in Milan, Bergamo, Castellanza, and Torino by providing lung ventilators, personal protective equipment, and monitoring systems.

Italy currently has more than 35,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 2,978 deaths, making it the worst affected country in Europe.

Read more:

A Spanish soccer club rejected coronavirus tests offered to the team ‘for medical and social reasons’ despite multiple positive cases in the league

One of Spain’s biggest soccer games was canceled because of coronavirus – so the teams played it on ‘FIFA’ and streamed it to 60,000 fans on Twitch

A 21-year-old Spanish soccer coach died from the coronavirus after finding out he had undiagnosed leukemia while he was in hospital