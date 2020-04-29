Zoom banned virtual orgies. Here’s how sex parties and orgy-seekers are getting around it.

source G-Stock Studio/Shutterstock

High-profile sex club Killing Kittens made headlines when it successfully put on a 100-person orgy via Zoom in March – but the video platform is cracking down on “unacceptable use.”

The Zoom orgy ban means individuals and sex parties alike have to find alternative platforms for group cybersex.

Some people are opting for video platforms like Skype and FaceTime to plan orgies.

Other sites like Adult FriendFinder are creating platforms specifically catered to online orgies

“With large gatherings banned across the country and popular sex party clubs forced to close their doors, we wanted to create a venue geared specifically for virtual orgies,” Gunner Taylor, CEO of Adult FriendFinder, told Insider.

High-profile sex club Killing Kittens made headlines when it successfully put on a 100-person orgy via Zoom in March – complete with a burlesque performance, bath, cage, and fire performers, and a live DJ set.

Others soon followed suit as global quarantine orders rendered safe group sex impossible. Zoom became the new hub for online sex parties and virtual orgies, according to Rolling Stone.

But Zoom will soon be putting an end to the practice. The popular video service recently announced it will crack down on “unacceptable use” by using machine learning to detect nudity.

“We encourage users to report suspected violations of our policies, and we use a mix of tools, including machine learning, to proactively identify accounts that may be in violation,” a spokesperson for Zoom told Rolling Stone.

The Zoom orgy ban means individuals and sex parties alike will have to find alternative platforms for group cybersex.

Some people are opting for existing video platforms like Skype and FaceTime to plan orgies

Not all sex party hopefuls have been put off from orgies after Zoom’s tightening of its acceptable use policies.

Joe Hart told Playboy the sex party he had planned on attending for his birthday was simply moved to Skype after an in-person or Zoom venue became out of the question.

Input Mag also reported that people are also now using Houseparty to organize online orgies.

source Crystal Cox/Business Insider

Other sites like Adult FriendFinder are creating platforms specifically catered to online orgies

While some people turn to mainstream video service alternatives, some adult entertainment companies are trying to better advertise their existing video services or cater their platforms specifically to online orgies.

The founders of the world’s largest camming service, Adult FriendFinder, launched “Virgy,” an online platform designed to help people plan virtual orgies, in mid-April.

“With large gatherings banned across the country and popular sex party clubs forced to close their doors, we wanted to create a venue geared specifically for virtual orgies,” Gunner Taylor, CEO of Adult FriendFinder, told Insider.

While Adult FriendFinder had “Virgy” in the works prior to the pandemic and offered a similar video service for orgies on a smaller scale, the global demand for virtual sex platforms coupled with Zoom’s orgy ban announcement drove the company to release Virgy now.

“Most people didn’t want to have a virtual orgy, they wanted to do a real orgy,” Taylor told Insider. “I think the need wasn’t really there before the quarantine. That’s when people realized ‘hey we’re home for weeks on end, so we deserve the next best thing.’ That’s why we put effort into it.”

Some sex parties patrons still aren’t convinced they will have to move off Zoom.

PC Mag writer Michael Kan pointed out Zoom’s user privacy policy states that the service will not monitor meetings as they are in session, making it difficult to catch online orgy attendees in the act.

Some sex party organizers, like those of the Burning Man “Orgy Dome”- a giant tent set up for orgy attendees during the famous festival – are still planning on using the popular site to host their sex parties, according to Vice.

